Marvin Stupka

KANAWHA-Marvin Stupka, 78, of Kanawha, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesot

Funeral services for Marvin Stupka will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Holmes Baptist Church, 2137 Hancock Avenue in Holmes. Burial will be at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the church beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of the funeral service.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447, 641-762-3211