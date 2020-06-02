MARVIN L. RAYHONS
GARNER – Marvin L. Rayhons, 72, of Garner passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Msgr. John W. Hemann as celebrant and Fr. Jim Dubert as concelebrant. Due to COVID-19, family and friends attending the service are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.
A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a private family Scriptural wake service at 3 PM by Msgr. John Hemann and a Catholic Workman rosary by Melvin Wellik.
Memorials may be directed to the Marvin Rayhons Memorial Fund. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
