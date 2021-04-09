Marvin L. Hackbart

MASON CITY-Marvin L. Hackbart, 70, of Mason City, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home in Mason City.

In keeping with Marv's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Messages and condolences may be left for Marv's family at ColonialChapels.com.

