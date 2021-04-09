 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marvin L. Hackbart
0 comments

Marvin L. Hackbart

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marvin L. Hackbart

MASON CITY-Marvin L. Hackbart, 70, of Mason City, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home in Mason City.

In keeping with Marv's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Messages and condolences may be left for Marv's family at ColonialChapels.com.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News