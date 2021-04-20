Marvin Hemann
STACYVILLE-Marvin Hemann's time on earth ended on Sunday, April 18, 2021. He spent the last 14 years of his life in the caring hands of the staff at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. The family is grateful for the care and kindness they showed him.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April, 22, 2021, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at Visitation Catholic Cemetery. with military rites by Stacyville American Legion Post 569. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706. www.schroederfuneralhome.com
