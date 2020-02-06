Marty Clausen

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Kristen Anderson officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, February, 10, 2020, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home. Following services, there will be a time for lunch and to greet the family at the Osage Alliance Church in Osage. Inurnment will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville.