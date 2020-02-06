Marty Clausen
Osage - Floyd Martin “Marty” Clausen, age 71, of Marshalltown and formerly of Osage, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Kristen Anderson officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, February, 10, 2020, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home. Following services, there will be a time for lunch and to greet the family at the Osage Alliance Church in Osage. Inurnment will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville.

Champion – Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage (641)732-3706. www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.

