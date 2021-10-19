Marty Allen Proctor

Marty Allen Proctor, 71, of Thornton, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at home.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Richland Lutheran Church, 300 Elm Street, Thornton, with Rev. Robert Harting officiating. Following the service burial will be at the Richland Church Cemetery, Thornton.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Richland Lutheran Church, 300 Elm Street, Thornton.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, Iowa. 50428,641-357-2193.ColonialChapels.com