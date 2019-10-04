{{featured_button_text}}

Martin "Marty" Larsen

Clear Lake - Martin “Marty” Larsen, 71, of Clear Lake, formerly of Brandon, IA, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, where military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

