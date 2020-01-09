Martha Reid Murphy
Martha Reid Murphy

Martha Reid Murphy

MANLY - Martha Reid Murphy, 102 of Northwood and Formerly of Manly, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.

A funeral service in her honor will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA 50456 with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial will be in Manly Cemetery beside her loving husband of 71 years, Thomas.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 E Spring St, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454- 2242. ColonialChapels.com.

