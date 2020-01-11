You have free articles remaining.
Martha K. Taylor
MASON CITY - Martha K. Taylor, 63, of Mason City, passed away on January 9, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church 213 North Pennsylvania. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.