MASON CITY - Martha K. Taylor, 63, of Mason City, passed away on January 9, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church 213 North Pennsylvania. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.