 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marsha Everett
0 comments

Marsha Everett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marsha Everett

ANKENY-Marsha Everett, age 52 of Ankeny, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021 in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family.

Marsha was born on August 13, 1968, the daughter of Bonnie Barton of Ankeny, Iowa, and Verle (Kathy) Everett of Britt, Iowa.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, after the Mulligan Stew at the southwest corner of Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News