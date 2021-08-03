Marsha Everett

ANKENY-Marsha Everett, age 52 of Ankeny, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021 in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family.

Marsha was born on August 13, 1968, the daughter of Bonnie Barton of Ankeny, Iowa, and Verle (Kathy) Everett of Britt, Iowa.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, after the Mulligan Stew at the southwest corner of Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.