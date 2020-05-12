Marlys J. Schaefer

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Britt Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Ave NW, with Pastor Steve Couch officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center

A public visitation limited to ten people at a time will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Wednesday, May 13th at the Britt Evangelical Free Church with social distancing being monitored by the funeral home staff. The family understands in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending the visitation may not be in your best interest. Please be with us in prayer.