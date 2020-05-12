Marlys J. Schaefer
BRITT - Marlys J. Schaefer, 67, of Britt passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Marys Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Britt Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Ave NW, with Pastor Steve Couch officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center

A public visitation limited to ten people at a time will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Wednesday, May 13th at the Britt Evangelical Free Church with social distancing being monitored by the funeral home staff. The family understands in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending the visitation may not be in your best interest. Please be with us in prayer.

Memorials may be made in her name to donor's choice. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-843-3811, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

