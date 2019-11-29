{{featured_button_text}}

DOWS --- Marlys Ann Moore, 83, of Dows, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at home. Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at First Lutheran Church, 206 W. Ellsworth, Dows, with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating; burial in Otis Grove Cemetery, rural Dows. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. www.ewingfh.com

