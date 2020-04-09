Marlin Dean Klehm
0 comments

Marlin Dean Klehm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marlin Dean Klehm

Clarion, Iowa - Marlin Dean Klehm, 71, passed away at his home on April 6, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Belmond, Iowa, on October 2, 1948, the son of Raymond and Clara Klehm.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date due to the State of Iowa's recent prohibition of public gatherings of groups greater than 10 people.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlin Klehm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News