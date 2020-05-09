× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marlene (Luppen) Brooks

BRITT - Marlene (Luppen) Brooks, 79, of Britt passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.

Graveside services for Marlene Brooks will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating.

Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.

