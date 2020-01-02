Mark Wade Pals
Mark Wade Pals

MASON CITY - Mark Wade Pals, 62, of Mason City, died Sunday, Dec. 29, at home. Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, with visitation for one hour prior, at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St. SE, Mason City, with Pastor Phil Boender officiating; interment in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City; www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes. 641-423-8676.

