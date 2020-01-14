Mark V. Ewy
0 comments

Mark V. Ewy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mark V. Ewy

Osage - Mark Victor Ewy, age 52, of Osage, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at his home in Osage.

Cremation has taken place.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. Graveside inurnment services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville at a later date.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News