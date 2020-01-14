Mark V. Ewy
Osage - Mark Victor Ewy, age 52, of Osage, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at his home in Osage.
You have free articles remaining.
Cremation has taken place.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. Graveside inurnment services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville at a later date.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.