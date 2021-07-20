 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark S. "Charlie" Rasmusson
0 comments

Mark S. "Charlie" Rasmusson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mark S. "Charlie" Rasmusson

MASON CITY-Mark S. "Charlie" Rasmusson, 62, of Mason City, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A private funeral service for Mark's family will be held at a future date.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News