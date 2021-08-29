 Skip to main content
Mark R. Nelson
Mark R. Nelson

Mark R. Nelson

BELMOND-Mark R. Nelson, age 67, of Belmond, IA, died, Tuesday, at his home in Belmond, IA, following a brief battle with cancer. A Public Celebration of Life and visitation will be held September 25, 2021, at Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Visitation will be from 1230 PM until 3 PM at the funeral home in Belmond followed by the services at 330 PM that day also at the funeral home. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

