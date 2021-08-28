 Skip to main content
BELMOND-Mark R. Nelson, age 68, of Belmond, IA, died, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at his home in Belmond following a battle with cancer. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.

