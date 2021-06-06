 Skip to main content
Mark Neibauer
Mark Neibauer

Mark Neibauer

Mark Neibauer passed away March 30, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 28th at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Holy Family Parish. Followed by a Celebration of Life open house from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fat Hill Brewery.

