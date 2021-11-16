 Skip to main content
Mark Kyhl

Mark Kyhl

BRITT-Mark Kyhl, 67, of Britt, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral Service for Mark Kyhl will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Jerry Myers officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 5:00 –7:00 PM and one hour prior to services on Saturday at Ewing Funeral Chapel.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

