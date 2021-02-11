Mark Friedow
Kanawha-Mark Friedow, 71, of Jefferson, Iowa passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.
There are no public services. A virtual funeral will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM. More information will be announced as details are finalized.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447
