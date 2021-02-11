 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Friedow
0 comments

Mark Friedow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mark Friedow

Kanawha-Mark Friedow, 71, of Jefferson, Iowa passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.

There are no public services. A virtual funeral will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM. More information will be announced as details are finalized.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News