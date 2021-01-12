Mark Everett
BRITT-Mark Everett, 53, of Klemme passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 10, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
Funeral service for Mark Everett will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 109 North Third Street in Klemme with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation for Mark Everett will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street Wes, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
