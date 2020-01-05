Mark Brunsvold
0 comments

Mark Brunsvold

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE - Mark Brunsvold, 69, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn. Funeral arrangements are pending with Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, (641)357-2193; ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Brunsvold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News