Mark Boyle

MASON CITY-Mark Boyle, 68, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at MD Anderson Cancer Center, of Houston, Texas, from complications following a bone marrow transplant.

Arrangements are incomplete at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com

