MASON CITY - Mark A. Neibauer, 68, of Mason City, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark's family will hold a Memorial Mass and a Celebration of his Life at a future date.

Condolences may be sent to Mark's family in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, or left at ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Neibauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

