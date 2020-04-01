Mark A. Neibauer
You have free articles remaining.
MASON CITY - Mark A. Neibauer, 68, of Mason City, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark's family will hold a Memorial Mass and a Celebration of his Life at a future date.
Condolences may be sent to Mark's family in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, or left at ColonialChapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Neibauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.