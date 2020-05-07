Marjorie R. Osier
BELMOND - Marjorie R. Osier, 84, of Belmond, IA, died, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Clarion, IA. Public Funeral services will be Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2 PM, at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond, IA. Pastor Jim Gochenouer will be officiating. Public visitation will be Saturday from 1-2 PM prior to the service. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Osier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
