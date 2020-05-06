Marjorie Osier
0 comments

Marjorie Osier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Osier

BELMOND - Marjorie Osier, age 84, of Belmond, IA, died, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, Clarion, IA. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Osier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News