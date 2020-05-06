Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

BELMOND - Marjorie Osier, age 84, of Belmond, IA, died, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, Clarion, IA. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.