Marjorie (Nack) Schroeder
Marjorie (Nack) Schroeder

Marjorie (Nack) Schroeder

Marjorie (Nack) Schroeder, 87, of Stacyville passed away December 24, 2020 in Mason City, Iowa at the Hospice of North Iowa. Join the family in honoring Marjorie on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Schroeder and Sites in St. Ansgar and funeral on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Toeterville with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Toeterville.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.

