Marjorie Merle Skouge Moore
0 comments

Marjorie Merle Skouge Moore

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Merle Skouge Moore

CLARION, IOWA - Marjorie Merle Skouge Moore passed through the gates of Heaven Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, with family at her bedside.

Memorial services for Marjorie Moore will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Gudka officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News