Marjorie Merie Culver
Marjorie Merie Culver, 95, of Ames, Iowa, formerly of Manly, Iowa, passed away peacefully Friday, May 28, 2021 at Bickford Assisted Living, Ames, Iowa.
A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist church, 503 East South Street, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt, officiating. Following the service burial will be held in the Manly Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 East South Street.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethel United Methodist Church.
Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 East Spring Street, manly, Iowa.641-454-2242.Colonialchapels.com
