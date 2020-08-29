Marjorie “Marj” Barth
Marjorie “Marj” Barth, 83, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Marj Barth will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Tom Heathershaw officiating. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask. Burial will be at St. Mary's (Rose Hill) Cemetery in Greene.
Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.