Marjorie M. Hefte

BELMOND, IOWA - Marjorie M. Hefte, 95, of Belmond and formerly of Britt, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services for Marjorie Hefte will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

