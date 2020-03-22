Marjorie J. Walls

You have free articles remaining.
CLEAR LAKE – Marjorie Jane Walls, 94, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, March 19, at Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell. A private graveside service will be Thursday, March 26, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, with Pastor David Peterson officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Clear Lake United Methodist Church or Rockwell Community Nursing Home. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N.4th St., Clear Lake; 641-357-2193, ColonialChapels.com.
