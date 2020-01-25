Marjorie J. (Groe) Myhr
Marjorie J. (Groe) Myhr, a resident of Dothan, AL, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her residence. She was 88.
A memorial service and burial will be held June 26 in Mason City, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for family at https://sunsetmemorialpark.com/obituaries/marjorie-j-groe-myhr/1052/
