Marjorie Elinor (Andersen) Harrigan
Kanawha, Iowa - Marjorie Elinor (Andersen) Harrigan, 92, of Sheldon, formerly of Kanawha and Belmond, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Cobble Creek Assisted Living in Sheldon, Iowa.
Funeral services for Marjorie Harrigan will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street in Kanawha with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating. Burial will be at Holmes Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Friday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, IA 50447, 641-762-3211.
