Marjorie E. Bruland

MASON CITY-Marjorie E. Bruland, 96, of Mason City passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

