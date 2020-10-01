Marjorie D. Halfpop

BELMOND - Marjorie D. (Olson) Halfpop, 86, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.

Public graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Belmond Cemetery with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

