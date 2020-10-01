 Skip to main content
Marjorie D. Halfpop
Marjorie D. Halfpop

Marjorie D. Halfpop

BELMOND - Marjorie D. (Olson) Halfpop, 86, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.

Public graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Belmond Cemetery with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

