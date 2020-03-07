MASON CITY - Marjorie A. Ryan, 80, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home. Per her wishes, she was cremated. Services are currently pending. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Continental Baptist Missions, 11650 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com