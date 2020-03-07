Marjorie A. Ryan
MASON CITY - Marjorie A. Ryan, 80, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home. Per her wishes, she was cremated. Services are currently pending. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Continental Baptist Missions, 11650 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

