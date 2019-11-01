Marion P. Andersen
MASON CITY: Marion P. Andersen, 91, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 PM Friday with a scripture wake at 5:30 PM at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
