MASON CITY-Marion “Mike” Alfred Roberts, 94, of Mason City, IA peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. Military Honors will be performed by the Mason City Honor Guard.