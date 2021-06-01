 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion “Mike” Alfred Roberts
0 comments

Marion “Mike” Alfred Roberts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marion “Mike” Alfred Roberts

Marion “Mike” Alfred Roberts

MASON CITY-Marion “Mike” Alfred Roberts, 94, of Mason City, IA peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. Military Honors will be performed by the Mason City Honor Guard.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey's 'sea snot' problem

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News