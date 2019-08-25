{{featured_button_text}}

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Marion J. Whalen, 92, formerly of Mason City, died Saturday, Aug. 24, at Olive Branch Estates, Chanhassen, Minn. A funeral mass will be10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Interment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery; memorials to Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load comments