Marion Buckley

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Tuesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary at 4 P.M. and a Scriptural wake service at 6:30 P.M. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com