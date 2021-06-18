Marilyn Sturgeon Hansen
DOWS-Marilyn Sturgeon Hansen, formerly of Dows, was called to her eternal home on June 13, 2021 in Kentucky.
Marilyn's life will be celebrated with a time of visitation at the Dows Community Center on Saturday, June 19th at 1:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
Ewing Funeral Home in Dows is assisting Marilyn's family with local arrangements.
Ewing Funeral Home, www.ewingfh.com, 515-532-2233
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.