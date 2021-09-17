 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marilyn R. Balm
0 comments

Marilyn R. Balm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn R. Balm

Marilyn R. Balm

GARNER–Marilyn R. Balm, 80, of Garner passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion. There will be no visitation.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News