Marilyn Pfeifer
OSAGE - Marilyn Pfeifer, 90, of Osage and formerly of Mason City, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Faith Lutheran Home, Osage, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, September 6, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia Ave, with Rev. Dan Fernandez officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
