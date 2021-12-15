 Skip to main content
Marilyn M. Hamand

Marilyn M. Hamand

NORA SPRINGS-Marilyn M. Hamand, 81, of Nora Springs passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with her family at her side.

The family will hold private services in her honor.

Public visitation and viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, Sheckler Colonial Chapel. 114 N. Hawkeye, Nora Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of North Iowa.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel. 114 N. Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. (641) 749-2210. ColonialChapels.com

