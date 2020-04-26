Marilyn M. Arndorfer
CLEAR LAKE - Marilyn May Arndorfer, 69, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, April 16, at home. Per her wishes, her body has been cremated, and a private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 641-357-2193; ColoinalChapels.com.

