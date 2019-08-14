Marilyn L. “Red” Perkins
BRITT, IOWA - Marilyn L. “Red” Perkins, 74, of Britt passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.
Funeral services for Marilyn Perkins will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation for Marilyn Perkins will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
