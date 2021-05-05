Marilyn Kay Spitz

OSAGE-Marilyn Kay Spitz, 74 of Osage, IA, died on May 1, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family.

A Rosary and Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Champion Funeral Home in Osage followed by a Graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Beta Sigma Phi Sorority c/p Judy Kramme, 213 1st St., Osage, IA 50461 or to MercyOne Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706