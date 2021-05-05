Marilyn Kay Spitz
OSAGE-Marilyn Kay Spitz, 74 of Osage, IA, died on May 1, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family.
A Rosary and Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Champion Funeral Home in Osage followed by a Graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Beta Sigma Phi Sorority c/p Judy Kramme, 213 1st St., Osage, IA 50461 or to MercyOne Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401
www.schroederfuneralhomes.com Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.